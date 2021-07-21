By Chinenye Anuforo

Versecom Limited, an enterprise technology company building sustainable IT and power solutions for Africa, has opened its low-cost co-working space, IHS Lagos Innovates Centre, in partnership with IHS Nigeria, in Alimosho, Lagos.

The initiative is with sponsorship from IHS Nigeria, the largest subsidiary of IHS Towers, and support from Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency and Lagos State Employment Trust Fund.

The low-cost hub initiative was created to tackle the cost of office and community barriers to business entry faced by most micro, small and medium enterprises and freelancers in the country. The hub offers a seat at N,1000 per day (50% to 80% lower than current market rates) and is targeted at idea stage to pre-seed startups and freelancers around Lagos; with plans to build more low-cost hubs across the state.

IHS Lagos Innovates Centre (the Energy and Environment Hub) located in Rafiu Jafojo Park, Shasha, Alimosho, opened its doors on the June 8, 2021, with a formal launch on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The hub is the first of its kind, making IHS Nigeria the premier sponsor of this initiative. The telecoms infrastructure giant funded the development of the hub in its support for energy and environment causes; one of its sustainability pillars.

The hub is open to everyone but community events, challenges and so on would be tailored mainly towards energy and environment startups.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.