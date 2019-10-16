In a bid to enhance government service delivery to the masses and increase its internally generated revenue (IGR), technology companies like IHS, Airtel, Glo, VDT, MTN, Galaxy Backbone and Broadbased Communications have indicated their interest to participate at this year’s eGovernment Conference, where new technology solutions that will enhance government service delivery and reduce unemployment in the country will be discussed and showcased.

The forum, which is scheduled to hold on October 24 at the Lagos Sheraton Hotels and Towers, is put together by DigiServe Network Services Limited in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigeria Communication Commission, National Information Technology Development Agency, Association of Telecoms companies of Nigeria and Nigeria Internet Registration Association.

The one-day conference seeks to discuss how technology adoption in government can boost government IGR, enhance government service delivery and reduce unemployment in the country. With the theme: “eGovernment: Powering Governance with ICT,” the conference also provides an opportunity for the stakeholders to discuss the recently approved National eGovernment plan and parley on how to remove the barriers militating against the growth of the Nigerian telecoms and ICT sector.

Other technology companies that also indicated their interests to participate, include MainOne, Rack Center, ICSL, Nigcomsat, Juniper, Medallion, eStream Networks, Anchor Telecoms, Pan African Tower, 21st Century Technologies, among others.

Managing director of VDT Communications, Mr. Biodun Omoniyi, said in his letter of response that VDT would participate and showcase its latest technology solutions that are currently driving retail broadband services across the country, which he said would enhance government service delivery and boost IGR, while blocking financial leakages in government.

According to the executive chairman of DigiServe Network Services Limited, Mr. Lanre Ajayi, “Nigeria eGovernment Conference would provide a platform where government officials and experts in various specializations in ICT can interact, share perspective and develop road map to mainstreaming ICT in various departments of government.”