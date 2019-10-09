Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has declared that his administration would investigate the circumstances that led to the death of three students allegedly crushed by vehicle of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on Monday.

A student of Ojumo Community High School, Ihunbo, Ipokia Local Government Area, was crushed to death by the NCS’s patrol vehicle when its operatives were conveying seized second hand vehicles, on Monday.

Two other students, who also sustained serious injuries in the accident, died at the hospital on the early hours of yesterday.

But Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, yesterday, condemned the incident and vowed that the state government would get to the root of the matter.

“We respect the sanctity of human lives in Ogun State and government exists to provide security and welfare for the people. No matter the circumstances, we found this condemnable. We would not fold our arms and watch our future leaders killed in that manner,” Abiodun was quoted in the statement.

The governor, who expressed shock at the sad news of the death of the three students, warned the operatives of the NCS and other security agents, chasing suspected smugglers or hoodlums to be wary of the rights of citizens in all circumstances.

Abiodun submitted that it was reprehensible that young children with promising future could be lost in such a manner, stressing, “we will not just investigate the circumstances of the gory killings of these potential leaders of tomorrow, but will do everything possible to prevent a recurrence and ensure that indicted persons are brought to justice.”