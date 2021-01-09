By Simeon Mpamugoh

An investments advisory firm I&I Investments Limited has emerged the first Lagos State franchisee for Tatup Cash Token Deposit Voucher, a financial technology product of Tatup International services Limited.

The unveiling ceremony took place recently at Banex Hotel & Suites, Anthony Village Lagos and will boost financial inclusion of the citizenry which reportedly stands at 63.2 percent. The event also made public other categories of distributors such as super and confirmed distributors as well as sub agents.

Profiling the company, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer Blakey Okwudili Ijezie, a Chartered Accountant disclosed that the firm was incorporated in May 1993 to majorly advise companies and organizations on how to take their financial investments purposes to the next level. “We are also into taxation advisory and assisting a lot of corporate bodies including banks on the best ways to handle their tax issues most professionally.

“We have a mission to exalt our clients with advisory services we are gaining and a vision to become the foremost trusted advisor in Nigeria. The core value of I&I which is an acronym for Integrity & Innovation planks so much on integrity and innovation; we are innovative and we value integrity but it is regrettable that integrity has become a scarce commodity in our business landscape. Nonetheless integrity and innovation is the core value in everything we do.”

On how he clinched the first franchise holder of Tatup for Lagos State Ijezie said “I knew about the company during their pre-launch on September 18, 2020, in Ikeja, and one of their core values is also integrity which is what we represent. So it is a case of ‘show me your friends, and I will tell you who you are.’ Besides birds of the same feather they say flock together, so I&I Investments is flocking with Tatup International services Limited because we have the same gene and chemistry and we are people of integrity.”

He described the deal which was worth billions of naira as a win win situation. “During the pre-launch, they approached a couple of people to chair the occasion but they disappointed them. Suddenly it fell on me and I told participants to key in into the product because that was how the Telcos started when they rolled out and those who took the opportunity then as their dealers are multi millionaires today. I was happy some of them who were moved by my prodding at the occasion are today super and confirmed distributors, and Sub Agents with products running into N100 millions.

“So, I assisted the company in boosting the product hence they made me their number one franchisee in Lagos State and South East. We’ve signed the agreement for Lagos while the South East’s would follow in the region. The essence of the Lagos State Franchise holder’s launch is to enable us undergo some training so that by the time it is launched in South East, we would have perfected the groundwork of the trade.

“The franchise fee is N10m but there was an ongoing promotion of the company which slashed it to 50 percent. So my company paid N5m to clinch the franchise holder thus becoming pioneer franchisee of the Company’s Fin Tech product. A total of N1b units were earmarked for distribution nationwide. Lagos is billed to have four franchisees, and all the states of the federation including Abuja would have one each. There will be 40 franchisees in all but I&I will have additional seven franchisees.”

Ijezie, who is also the chairman of Akuluouno-Think Home Forum revealed that he has an understanding with the management of the company to cover the whole of South East including Rivers, and Delta States which boast of Igbo enclaves, making it seven states including Lagos. “Lagos is divided into four zones. I’m only in charge of Lagos East which covers Anthony Village, Ikeja and other places.”

While this deal enthuses Ijezie he said, “It has made me a big boy in terms of fulfillment. It is new and novel product which is all about handling your cash deposit transactions yourself otherwise banking your money yourself. The merit of the voucher is that when it is stolen; it is just a piece of paper in the hands of the holder until it is activated by the company’s system. ”

In his address the President/CEO Tatup International Services Limited, Etuk Happiness Udoh said the company has gone a long way with its evolutionary history spanning years. He said that the idea has metamorphosed into a big success, well structured, respected and first fintech company in Africa, South of Asia which has effectively 17 Franchise holders, 10,000 super and confirmed distributors and well over 20, 000 sub agents in Nigeria.

“The activities of the company have impacted the banking industry positively. We have a Super Agent License Agreement in place with UBA and other banks like FCMB. Tatup; bank it yourself slogan is here to create the wealth one truly deserves with just a phone in one’s hand to be one’s bank.”

He disclosed that since the product was launched few months ago a good number of franchises, super, confirmed and sub agents had enrolled and picked up their licences/certificates to do business. “So if you’re looking for a smart way to send or deposit money, Tat up Cash Deposit Token Vouchers is it. We have assortments of such products but this one is the first of its kind and one of the best fintech products you can use smartly.”