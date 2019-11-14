The Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC), has assured stakeholders that it will sustain its awareness campaign on the need to enforce several compulsory insurance policies across the country.

The Chairman of the IICC, Eddie Efekoha, gave this assurance during an enlightenment programme on compulsory insurances held recently in Enugu Staterecently. He said “The industry awareness campaign training will continue round cities in Nigeria and I promise that we will not relent in our crusade to propagate the gospel of Insurance”.

Efekoha, who was represented by the Deputy President Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, Sir Muftau Oyegunle, while explaining that compulsory insurances are those classes of insurance made compulsory by law, with the objective of providing protection to third parties and the general public; noted that in spite the fact that these insurances are compulsory, however due to lack of knowledge, many of these compulsory Insurances are neither taken up by concerned parties nor enforced by the relevant agencies or bodies set up for the purpose.

“It is against this backdrop that the IICC has decided to periodically bring all insurance stakeholders together to sensitise them on their obligations towards the enforcement of the various compulsory insurances in Nigeria. Earlier in the year, we were in Asaba and today, we are here in the historic city of Enugu.,” he said.

Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Mrs. Josephine Onyia, lauded the IICC on the initiative and called for more enlightenment programs of a similar nature to be held at various levels of within the state and targeted at stakeholders.

She pointed out that the enlightenment program had greatly helped to change the notion most of the participants had about insurance, insurance companies and the attitude to compulsory insurances.

The Director-General, CIIN, Richard Borokini, extended the heartfelt gratitude of the Council to the attendees and assured them that the IICC would not rest on its oars to ensure that the gospel of Insurance is spread to all nooks and crannies of the country.