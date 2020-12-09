The Chairman of the Governing Council, Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC), Mr. Muftau Ojegunle, has identified journalists as critical stakeholders in the insurance industry even as he called for more support from the media to increase its penetration.

Ojegunle who is also the President/Chairman, Governing Council, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), made the disclosure at the 2020 Media Retreat organised by the IICC in Ogun State.

This year’s retreat had the theme: “Changing the Face of the Media, the New Expectations.”

According to him, “We want to work together to move the industry forward. If we are able to increase penetration rate, it’s for our mutual interest. If the industry grows, of course, we shall benefit from it, so l want to say that don’t just see yourself as onlookers, see yourself as a critical stakeholder in the industry. When we come around here let’s tell ourselves the truth, always do the needful in order to move the industry forward.”

He commended the collaborative relationship existing between the insurance journalists and the insurance industry, and promised to do everything to improve on it.

Also speaking, the President, Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, (NCRIB), Mrs. Bola Onigbogi, who was represented by the Vice President, Mr. Tunde Oguntade, informed the journalists of the expectations of the industry.

While calling on journalists to see themselves as important stakeholders of the industry, he also urged them to be objective in their reportage, noting that accurate and critical analyses of industry’s activities would help the industry to grow.

Oguntade, who described NAIPCO members as “eyes of the industry” solicited the continued cooperation and support of the association in ensuring that the industry is positively projected and reported as their contribution to deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria.He further called on the media practitioners to see the industry as one united family.

In his contribution, the Head, Human Resources/Administration and Corporate Communication, Mr. Davis Iyasere, who represented the Director General, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mrs Tunde Ilori, urged journalists to ensure objectivity, fairness and balance in their reporting for the growth of the sector.

On the ongoing recapitalisation exercise, he said there’s no disagreement between the regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the operators as being speculated in some quarters, stating that what was going on was the usual consultations and collaborations to arrive at a level playing ground for the good of all stakeholders, industry and the nation at large.