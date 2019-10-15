The inaugural celebration of Ijala festival in Ibadan would be heralded with carnival, competition and awards for notable Ibadan indigenes from the October 17 to 19, at Ilaji Hotels and Resort Center, Akanran, Ibadan.

The event packaged by Ona-Ara Development Forum (ODF) in conjunction with Oyo State Ministry of Information and Tourism was slated towards awakening the cultural renaissance and to bring back the glory of Yoruba’s oral poetry popularly called Ijala.

This disclosure was made yesterday by the President, Ona-Ara Development Forum, Kola Bolomope, at a press conference held at the Film Theater of the state ministry of information, culture and tourism.

Bolomope said the need for the cultural renaissance was occasioned by the dearth of Yoruba culture which he said has contributed to low sense of cultural belonging and poor moral rectitude among the people of the south west Nigeria.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, said government’s policy on promotion of cultural values and arts was in tandem with the Ijala renaissance project.