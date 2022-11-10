From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ijan-Ekiti, is a quiet community in Gbonyin LCDA of Ayekire Local Government, Ekiti State. It has three quarters namely Ikota, Erunwa and Isuru. The people’s major occupation is farming. They produce yam, plantain and cocoa but have comparative advantage in cocoa.

The community recently witnessed a new era with the coronation of Oba Adebanji Lawrence Aladesuyi as the Onijan of Ijan-Ekiti. The community has produced many professors including the first Nigerian Professor of Forestry, Kolade Adeyoju. President of Ijan Progressive Union (IPU), Joel Olayinka Pereao, told Daily Sun:

“Ijan-Ekiti rose from Ife about 1730 from Okeijan in Ile-Ife, Osun State. From Obawerin family, to Obasigidi to Obaatete, who gave birth to Ore. He left Ile-Ife with his elder brothers because he was too small. They were four that went together. Oba Ado (Benin), Owa Idanre (Ondo), Oloba of Oba-Ile (Akure) and Ore. They parted ways when they got to Orita Ipinya (T-junction of separation).

“Ore left Ife with some paraphernalia. Oduduwa would give you things to mark your departure. Oduduwa gave Ore four things, Ida Ijilogun (native sword), Staff of Office, Ade Isembaye (original beaded crown) also called Ade Obanifon and Egungun.

“Ore was the first Onijan right from Ile-Ife up to Benin to Ijan here.

After Ore’s demise, Ijilogun took over the mantle of leadership. He became the first Onijan on this site (ettlement area).

“We worship the Ore here. As the Obasigidi in Ile-Ife metamorphosed to a mud figurine, the earth opened and this Oba (Ore) entered it on this site (Ijan). There is a groove here it is a tourist site. You will see a white cloth (Ala) on the groove. The same thing is in Ile-Ife where we migrated. In Ile-Ife (Okeijan), you will see a white cloth on the groove of Obasigidi who metamorphosed to a mud figurine.

“We worship the groove when occasion demands for it. Whenever we worship it something will happen, rain will fall on that day. For instance, if there is an epidemic in the town with the rain it will disappear. We worship it with Elila (bull), white ram or whatever the divination says we should use.”

There are ponds in Ijan-Ekiti. They include they include Amujagba, Ishaorin and Amomowu, Pereao said these ponds have healing powers: “If anybody has any disease, if he takes water from any of the ponds, the disease will disappear by the special grace of God.

“The water is also used for new born babies. It will make them not to fall sick they will grow well and healthy. Also, when you have a child who has kwashiorkor or any disease if the child drinks the water, the disease will be washed away.”

In Ijan-Ekiti, there are 201 deities. Egungun (masquerade) is the highest among them. Others include, Aparo Erejan, Ogun, Oro omo, Oro memo, Oro Obanifon, Ayia and Orisa Oriyan.

Pereao explained: “People come from far and near to worship these deities. Like a barren person looking for a child, the womb will be open in Ijan here and they will come back to redeem their pledges.

“Every household has its own masquerade in Ijan. There is only one day Egungun (masquerade) does not come out in Ijan through out a year.

That is on the day of the Ogun festival. This is celebrated every October. The Onijan would have celebrated his own Ogun festival five days before the Ogun festival for the whole town.

“One thing also is peculiar, after the third day of the Ogun festival, every farmer will go to the farm to go and mark his own farm area, where he wants to clear for farming for the year.

“Yam festival is usually celebrated between June and July. There is Aparo Erejan (Sparrow of Ijan) celebrated before we take new yams.

This Aparo Erejan comes from the bush yearly and it is perennial. It comes home from the bush to greet the Oba. He will not torch it but asks chiefs to take care of it. The chiefs will use it to pray for peace, progress and big tubers of yams for Ijan.

“Ijan-Ekiti is noted as the source of Egungun. There is nowhere in Ekiti where Egungun is celebrated and they will not mention Ijan, or pay homage to Ijan-Ekiti.”

There are three ruling houses in Ijan-Ekiti; Afayagbekun, Otutubiosun and Arodiogbo. Oba Aladesuyi, Grade A monarch, from Afayagbekun Ruling House, was installed on September 16, 2022, as the 20th monarch.

His journey to the throne began after the stool became vacant following the demise of Oba Samuel Oyewole Fadahunsi from Otutubiosun ruling house, on September 16, 2021 after reigning for 19 years.

Oba Aladesuyi contested for the stool with five other princes: “The selection was purely done by Ifa oracle and the process was very transparent. After I was picked, my name was sent to the state government for ratification.”

Barely two months on the throne, he said: “I appreciate the Almighty God. The experience has been fantastic. The chiefs are wonderful. We have been relating in a very cordial way. It brings you closer to your people. You enlighten them on a number of issues and they enlighten you on a number of issues. It is a learning process for all of us and I think I am enjoying it.

“We need to preach peace and love among our people. I have been preaching it each time I have the time to speak. We need people to be united. Then we move on to plan about development of the community, youth empowerment and so many social factors that will develop our community; peace, cooperation, progress, education and the economic development of the community.

“In fact, we are already planning to have a library so that people can come and read instead of moving around for nothing. They will come around, go into the library and read and educate themselves. These are some of the things we are planning and

I am using this medium to call on Ijan-Ekiti sons and daughters in the Diaspora to support us in equipping the people and developing the community.

“We have a lot of societal challenges in Ijan-Ekiti. For the past 10 years we have not had electricity and you know the economic impact of that. Welders, hairdressers and others power their own generators.

Electricity is a major problem here.

“No pipe borne water. We have Egbe Dam not too far from here but water is not running. The roads are not particularly good. If you are traveling from here to even the next town, let’s say Aisegba, the road to that place now is not very good. The road to Ikole is not very good, even to Ado from where you came here is not very good.

“Movement of farm produce to towns is a Herculean task. The newly constructed Cargo Airport, Ado-Ekiti is close by. It is supposed to transport farm produce to other places. If there is no way to get the farm produce into town then it becomes difficult to get anything out.

“Security is very important. Insecurity will affect the stay of people in a place. You know if security is not good people will run away, investors won’t come around.

“Traditional rulers and the traditional institution are in the best form to curb security challenges. In every quarter and street we have chiefs. These chiefs are supposed to know those who live within their communities. The thieves, kidnappers live among us. We are supposed to know each and every one of us.

“If anybody is living in your house and he is doing something that is untoward to the society, you should be in the position of either to report the person to the Oba or arrest the person and make sure something is done. That is the best way of policing the system.

The people know themselves they know who is a thief either traditionally or otherwise. So, they should be co-opted into the security architecture. That is the way we can curb insecurity.

“Between here and Ado-Ekiti, there is no plot of land that does not have ownership. There are people who own the land. There are people who farm there.

“Also, we have the Amotekun Corps, the Vigilantes, the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) the local hunters and others. With all these put together, we should be able to curb our environment and hold our environment safe for people to live in.”

A native, Prince Adeyemi Samuel, said: “Since the inception of the Kabiyesi there has been peace in Ijan-Ekiti.

Before, when you got to the junction, there you would see the youth.

They would assemble in the morning discussing irrelevant issues. Now when everybody wakes up they know if you don’t have anything to do you will go to the farm at least and find something to do.

“We notice there is no more riot in the town. Before if there were no fight here, there would be fight there. But now there is peace.”

Chief Jimoh Akingbade, the Salaja of Ijan-Ekiti: “Kabiyesi Onijan is highly respected and responsible. He is a nice and trustworthy person hence the level of acceptance within the chiefs at all levels and the community.

“His administration has been very impressive. Within this short period, Kabiyesi Onijan has met with virtually all groups in the town on possible ways of moving the town forward.

“For example, he has arranged meetings with all the age groups, Hausa, Ebira, Idoma and others. The Muslim community, the Christian Association and the traditional worshippers are not left out.

“Development within Ijan-Ekiti is at high level now. The issue of Aafin (palace) is currently being discussed and some other important issues in the town.

“Kabiyesi has met with virtually all the chiefs in the town to discuss about seven points agenda towards the development and uplifting of the town and the surrounding villages.

“He is resourceful, responsible and trustworthy. He has a good and healthy relationship with all the chiefs and the community.”

Pastor Taiwo Idowu said: “Oba Aladesuyi has been very wonderful. His relationship with the chiefs and everybody has been so cordial. In fact, if you go round the town you will see that the people love him, very acceptable to the people.

“Even those in the Diaspora are coming home because they are happy with him. It is a new era and we hope to witness a lot of development.”

Mrs Titilayo Idowu said: “Our Oba is a very responsible person. You can see that I am excited talking to you about him.

“I pray that during his time good things will continue to happen in this town. We are already seeing this.

“No evil will befall him and no evil will happen during his time. I pray that he will live long and wish him a peaceful reign.”