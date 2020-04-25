The Arogbo Ijaw community organization of Ese-Odo local government area of Ondo state has warned Governor Rotimi Akeredolu against alleged moves by his government to suspend the lawmaker representing the Ese-Odo State Constituency in the State House of Assembly.

The umbrella body of top Ijaw organizations and the traditional institutions of the community took the decision to encourage the lawmaker with a resounding vote of confidence after widespread consultations in a statement on Friday.

The Chairman of AICO, Deacon James Ashidi, noted that the lawmaker did well in adhering to the cardinal principle of effective representation when he cried out against the repeated marginalization of the Ijaw people by the Akeredolu government.

He stressed that the lawmaker spoke the mind of his people when he decried the unacceptable exclusion of the Ijaws from the State COVID-19 palliative committee constituted by the governor.

He said that the lawmaker was left with no better option than to speak out in defence of the deprived people of Arogbo in view of the pattern of the Akeredolu administration to carry out governance in Ondo State without offering the minority recognition and protection.

The group stressed that the lawmaker did not act on his own as he only carried out the bidding of those who sent him to the Assembly. It called on all those involved in the plot against the cry of the Ijaws for recognition as citizens of Ondo State under a seeming apartheid regime to desist from it as those who elected the lawmaker would stand by him for doing the right thing.