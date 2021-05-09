By Omoniyi Salaudeen

Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF), Lagos State chapter, has described as credible the electoral process that led to the emergence of Prof Benjamin O. Okaba as the leader of Ijaw National Congress.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Chief Bukazi Etete, the group congratulated Okoba and his deputy, Chief Atamuno Atamuno, on their election as the leaders of foremost Ijaw socio-cultural organization.

It reads in part: “We acknowledge the Electoral Committee led by HRH Prof Dagogo Fubara for navigating through the initial difficulties to produce a credible and fair election widely accepted by all parties. The Ijaw Nation owes you and your team a load of gratitude for a job well done.

“We also acknowledge the great Ijaw men and women that volunteered to serve the Ijaw Nation through INC but lost in the elections. You are indeed patriots for conceding and acknowledging that the election process was fair and credible. Your sense of sportsmanship serves as a beacon of hope for better leadership in Ijaw Nation.

“We also acknowledge the Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency Senator Douye Diri, for the support given to INC and for allowing the electoral committee a free hand in the elections.

“With the emergence of the Prof Benjamin Okaba-led Exco, there is a visage of hope that the Ijaw Agenda will take centre stage in articulating our interests when relating with other ethnic nationalities and groups.”

The group wished the new leadership the best of time in office and prayed for a very successful tenure.