Elders of Ijaw community in Niger Delta have condemned the recent vandalisation of property at the Presidential Amnesty Programme warehouse at Kaiama Community, in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Speaking under the auspices of Ijaw Elders Council during a news conference in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, yesterday, Chairman of the group, Mr. Mike Wenibowei, said the incident portrayed Ijaw people in bad light.

Wenibowei blamed the incident on lack of full-proof security around the facility.

He, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Prof. Charles Dokubo as his special adviser on Presidential Amnesty Programme as well as Prof. Nelson Brambaifa as managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“This looting took place in stages, starting in the midnight of February 7, due to lack of security, even local and traditional rulers have joined brazenly in the condemnable act which was perpetrated in broad day light.

“As bonafide Ijaw leaders, we are very much ashamed of this criminal act by our own people to bring shame and disgrace to the Ijaw nation, and to deliberately shift the blame on our well-meaning leader, Prof. Charles Dokubo.”