By Omoniyi Salaudeen

Ijaw Elders Forum in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders has called on the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, to urgently institute an inquiry into the alleged plot by some highly placed individuals in the corridors of power to dispossess Bayelsa State of its oil fields.

The group noted that both the conventional and social media platforms had been inundated by allegations and counter-allegations of a scheme by some highly placed indigenes of Bayelsa State in public service to dispossess the state and its people its prime assets, the Atala Oil Fields located in OML-46, under suspicious circumstances for their personal gains.

It, therefore, called on Governor Douye Diri to urgently make a definitive statement on the true state of affairs and the prospects of recovering the valuable assets for the overall interest of the people.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Friday, the group called on Diri to “institute a competent public inquiry to unravel the whole truth on the matter and make public its findings and recommendations, take any other appropriate legal action, including sanctions where deserving, and appoint a competent Board and management for the Bayelsa State Oil Company Limited (BOCL) that can effectively drive its operations and in particular pursue the recovery of this prized public assets.”

The statement was jointly signed by the Secretary, IEF, Mr. Efiye Bribena, Moderator, Ijaw Nation Forum, Mr. Ben Amaebi Okoro, BOT Chairman, Embasara Foundation, Chief Amagbe D. Kentebe, President, Homeland Chapter, Ijaw Professional Association (IPA), Hon Iniruo Wills, President, IPA, Mr Elaye Otrofanowei, and President Ijaw Women Connect (IWC), Rosemary John-0duone.

