Omoniyi Salaudeen

IJaw Elders Forum, Lagos, yesterday, called on the police authorities to commence an immediate investigation into the gruesome murder of Steven Doubra Legbe, a resident of Victory Estate, Iba community in Lagos, in order to bring the culprits to justice.

According to the group, the deceased, an innocent Ijaw Youth, met his untimely death in controversial circumstances following a minor disagreement he had with the Chairman, Landlords Association in the area. The police intervention, it stated, become necessary to forestall further breakdown of law and order, as aggrieved youths insisted on fishing out the killer who their own, if the concerned authorities failed to do the needful.

A statement signed by the group’s Chairman, Chief Bukazi Etete and Secretary, Pastor Efiye Bribena, reads in part. “Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF), Lagos, received with great shock the news of the gruesome murder of Steven Doubra Legbe of Victory Estate, Iba, Lagos, who was shot in the chest at a close range in controversial circumstances. Reports indicate that he had a minor disagreement with the Chairman, Landlords Association in the community before he met his untimely death in the hands of his assailant(s).

The group further expressed concern over an attempt by some individuals to sweep the matter under the carpet, warning that doing so could lead to a total breakdown of law and order. “Allegations have come to our attention that there are documents missing from the case file presented to the court. These are weighty allegations that have to be investigated by the relevant authorities to clear all fears of undue interference,” it added.

While appealing to the aggrieved youths not to take law into their hands, it also urged the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to prevail on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to commence an immediate investigation into the matter and bring the culprits to justice, adding that “it is fully in support of the resolve by the Ijaw Youth Council to pursue the course of justice without recourse to violence.