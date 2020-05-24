Omoniyi Salaudeen

Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF), Lagos State chapter, has felicitated with its foremost leader and First Republic minister of information, Chief Edwin Clark, who turned 93 today.

In a congratulatory message signed by its Chairman, Bukazi Etete and Secretary, Pastor Efiye Bribena, the group described Clark as a revered nationalist whose leadership role has contributed to the sustenance of peace in the Niger Delta region and the country as a whole.

The statement reads in part: “In the height of militancy in the Niger Delta, Pa E. K. Clark and other well-meaning Ijaw Patriots at great personal risk and sacrifice worked for the promotion of unity, peace, love and progress in Nigeria by working tirelessly to restore peace and normalcy in the Niger Delta. At the risk of losing his reputation with his people, Chief Clark also led other compatriots under PANDEF to put presure on the Niger Delta militants to maintain the peace in 2016.”

While expressing regret that the much desire of the people of the region for justice and equity has not been met, the Forum urged other sectional leaders to emulate the good leadership quality demonstrated by Clark to promote national cohesion.

“As we celebrate this great leader we call on all well-meaning Nigerians to draw the attention of our leaders today to halt the drift to abyss by emulating the values of our revered founding fathers,” it added.