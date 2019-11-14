Ijaw Leaders Forum(ILF) and a coalition of Civil Society, Faith Based Organisations, Community Based Organisations, Market Women Forum and Ethnic Nationality Organisations, have thrown their weight behind the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Senator Douye Diri.

The ILF said after a thorough assessment and evaluation of the unfolding political developments, the forum has decided to endorse and adopt the candidature of Senator Diri as the pan-Ijaw candidate for the election.

The forum which urged Bayelsans to ignore lies and propaganda being spread by opposition parties, said Diri is the only candidate with the requite experience and vision to lead Bayelsa State.

“We are convinced that Senator Douye Diri has the requisite pedigree, administrative exposure, qualification and reach to turn around the fortunes and development challenges of Bayelsa State. In addition, we are satisfied with the content of his manifesto with emphasis on job creation and equitable wealth distribution.”

Similarly, the country home of the late Ijaw freedom fighter, Major Isaac Adaka Boro, Kaiama have endorsed Diri for the governorship seat.

Governor Seriake Dickson in his remarks expressed joy that the victory that is already awaiting the PDP in the election had become clearer.

Dickson who was full of praises for the people of the area whom he noted have never wavered in their overwhelming support to the party since 2011, expressed confidence that PDP would emerge victorious at the poll.

“Your massive turnout is a clear indication of your total support to the PDP and I am sure that you are ready to give your votes en bloc to Senator Douye Diri who is an illustrious and worthy son of Kolokuma.

“I want Kolokuma/Opokuma people to remain focused, peaceful and united and rally round Senator Douye Diri because the task ahead is a collective one. I urge you all to turn out in your numbers this Saturday to deliver him as the man I will hand over to, come February 2020 as the next governor of the state.”

Also, the people of Opume community in Ogbia, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s home local government area have unanimously endorsed the joint ticket of Senators Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo as the next governor and deputy governor of the state.

They made this known during a sensitization rally led by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso Markson.

Markson explained that of the number of candidates on parade, only Senator Diri has the requisite capacity and experience to govern the state, saying even his main challenger can attest to his proficiency in governance.

He stressed that like Governor Dickson, Senator Diri will do more for the community as he understands their needs, and because of his passion for sustainable development.