Omoniyi Salaudeen

Following the refusal of the Federal Government to respond to its demand for a stay of action on the 2020 marginal field bid pending the determination of some contentious issues, Ijaw Elders Forum has issued a notice of intention to go to court to challenge the bidding process and seek appropriate redress.

The group berated the Federal Government for its seeming apathy towards the plight of oil-producing communities, saying it could no longer continue to watch its own people being dehumanised, exploited, humiliated and discriminated against through the auctioning of exploration licenses to the oil companies who mindlessly rape the Niger Delta region through the appropriation of hydrocarbon deposit.

Reiterating its determination to defend the rights of its people by all legitimate means, the forum lamented that oil exploration and drilling activities had accounted for the declining economic productivity of the Ijaw nation with the attendant air and water pollution, frequent outbreak of pandemic, deaths, and environmental destruction.