Omoniyi Salaudeen

A call has gone to the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, to leave politics behind and face the onerous task of good governance in fulfillment of the yearnings and aspiration of the people who elected him into the office.

The advice was contained in a congratulatory message sent to the governor by the Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF), Lagos State chapter, stating that good governance had remained elusive to the state over the years.

According to the group, the priority areas that need immediate attention include security, youth unemployment, education, power supply, agro-allied industry, coastal zone as well as gas infrastructure development, among others.

In statement signed by its Chairman, Chief Bukazi Etete, and Vice Chairman, Chief Atamuno Atamuno, the IEF said: “We write to congratulate His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, on your election as the governor of Bayelsa State and to restate the need for His Excellency to settle down and give the people of Bayelsa State the much desired good governance they deserve.”

While reminding the governor of his conspicuous absence in all the seminars, workshops and sustained enlightenment campaigns earlier organized in the buildup to the November 2019 governorship election to ensure the conduct of a peaceful and credible poll, the forum urged Senator Diri to seize the opportunity of his victory to urgently address the dismal state of the affairs of the state.

“However, providence has made you governor of the state and saddled you with the responsibility of providing good governance which our people earnestly year for. It is not out of place to state that Bayelsa State has not enjoyed the best of leadership since its creation and there is a general outcry for better governance in the state,” the statement added.