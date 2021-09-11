The umbrella body of the Ijaw nation, worldwide, Ijaw National Congress (INC), has demanded the urgent inauguration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board, noting that delay in the inauguration of the NDDC board “is a clear betrayal of trust and display of State insensitivity on ljaw nation and Niger Delta region.”

On June 24, 2021, while receiving the Ijaw National Congress in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari said that the NDDC Board would be inaugurated as soon as the forensic audit report was submitted and accepted.

He had said: ‘‘Based on the mismanagement that had previously bedeviled the NDDC, a forensic audit was set up and the result is expected by the end of July 2021. I want to assure you that as soon as the forensic audit report is submitted and accepted, the NDDC Board will be inaugurated.”

President of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Professor Benjamin Okaba, in a statement in Yenagoa on Friday, September 10, wondered why President Buhari “ has not said anything about the report and the inauguration of the substantive board.”

The INC frowned at what it describes as the “complexities and superfluousity that trailed the NDDC audit process, which it stated had “left us with more worries and suspicion of the true intentions of the exercise.”

Professor Okaba also expressed concern that President Buhari “till date has not said anything about the report and the inauguration of the substantive board, over two years into the life of his second term despite public concerns and condemnation on the implications of managing the NDDC as a private estate for this long.”

On the forensic audit report, he insisted that there should be transparency in the implementation because “the INC considers it as a huge integrity test and task on Mr. President to immediately submit the forensic report, undiluted to the corridors of public domain with the guarantee of free and easy access by anyone that cares, in line with the Freedom of Information Act.”

The group also drew attention to the gaps and seeming inconsistencies noticed in the audit report which was submitted by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to President Buhari, saying: “The ljaw nation is dissatisfied and displeased with the mere mention of figures such as N6trillion spent on the NDDC and many others that when weighed and compared with figures from other available benchmarks published earlier by the external auditors and the office of the auditor general, exhibit clear discrepancies and confusion of data. Why de-emphasise the over N1.3trillion owed the NDDC by the FGN? Why no mention of the hundreds of billions of naira paid to emergency contractors between January 2020 and August 2021 while genuine contractors are still owed several billions of naira? Why the passage of the NDDC budget with a provision of N452.2billion in December 2020 when the NDDC had received only 194billion as at that date?”

The INC also demanded fairness in the implementation of the report to allay the fears that the forensic audit will not be “another scam or instrument of witch hunting, intimidating and blackmailing perceived enemies and to further short-change the ljaw nation.”

Professor Okaba noted that “the INC frowns at the secrecy with which the outcome of the forensic audit is being handled.”

According to him, the people of the Niger Delta region deserve to know every detail relating to the report of the forensic audit.

