From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group, Ijaw Political Frontiers (IPF), has declared it will mobilise to ensure a substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is inaugurated.

According to the group, the NDDC, which is founded through the struggle and agitations of patriotic Niger Deltans, is not and cannot be a one man show.

Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, had recently said there would be no substantive board of the NDDC until the forensic auditors complete their assignment.

IPF, in its reaction through his spokesperson, Bedford Benjamin, while condemning the minister’s statement, maintained that the forensic audit cannot be forever as every process has an end.

The group, which threatened to name and shame enemies of the Niger Delta, said any further delay to inaugurate the NDDC board would have dire consequences for the peace and stability of the region.

“We shall resist you with every legal means and see to it that your illegal rein of injustice and unconditional practice come to an end. Using the caretaker techniques of running local government structures does not apply in this stead; it is rather shameful to hear the minister citing that as an example to justify the endless interim administration in the NDDC. We shall fight for justice for the region and ensure the inauguration of the substantive board before it is too late.

“It is, however, sad to hear Akpabio using subtly insulting words on our elected governors in the bid to make a point. His lackadaisical disposition on sensitive issues in the NDDC is worrisome. He should be put in his place and not making decision for our region.

“Any further delay may boil waters from the creek as we are very sure this agitation is heading the way of arms struggle again for a forceful removal of Akpabio to ensure the board inauguration,” the group said.