From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

President of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba, has declared that the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to meet the demands tabled before him by Ijaw leaders during their last meeting in Abuja may lead to the declaration of an independent Ijaw Nation.

Okaba stated this in Yenagoa during a reception and award of excellence organised by people of Akassa, Nembe and Ogbia communities in honour of National Vice President 2 of the INC, Chief Nengi James-Eriworio and National Legal Adviser, Mrs. Bomo Tom’s Fetefigi-Obhe. He said demands for true federalism, resource control and self-determination tabled before President Buhari by Ijaw people remain non-negotiable.

Okaba said they had told the President that if their demands were not met they would be forced to declare Ijaw Republic.

He said the final ratification on the declaration of the Ijaw Republic depends on the outcome of the proposed all Ijaw Elders’ conference, even as he restated the stance of the INC not to back down on its demands.

