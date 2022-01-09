From Daniel Kanu

Foremost Ijaw Socio-Political group Ijaw Monitoring Group (IMG) has urged the National Assembly to increase the yearly budgetary provision for Federal fire service.

This is as the group applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of their son Mr Karebo Samson as the new Acting Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator, Ijaw Monitoring Group (IMG) Comrade Joseph Evah, it noted that: ‘We have to use this opportunity to make a special appeal to the Executive and the National assembly to increase the Yearly Budgetary provision for Federal fire service.

‘This is because there is a need for an upgrade of salaries and other benefits for Firemen and women to improve the standard like their counterpart around the globe.

‘The recent South Africa Parliament building fire outbreak should be a lesson to us as a country. A national monument was on fire in South Africa and the world witnessed the rapid response with equipment and manpower.

‘We salute President Buhari and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for bringing honour to Ijawland and the entire Niger Delta because Mr Karebo Samson’s appointment is a true testimony and proof of his hard work and service to his fatherland.’

The statement noted further that “We are proud of our son. The new appointment will motivate and strengthen his capacity to perform better in his resolve to make Nigeria fire service one of the best in the world.

‘The president and the minister have made the best choice in this era of globalisation and our son will not fail the nation with all the encouragement he will receive with the provision of equipment and manpower training based on international standards.

‘We equally thank all the departments in the federal fire service for the encouragement given to our son to excel and to be recognised by the leader of Nigeria and minister in charge of the service.

‘We appeal for more cooperation and teamwork to make Nigeria, a fire disaster-free Nation.’