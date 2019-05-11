The Presidential Amnesty Programme, has dismissed as mischievous and self-serving, a post on the social media by factional President of the Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC), Mr. Oweilaemi Pereotubo, claiming that the Ijaw nation had passed a vote of no confidence on the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo.

On the contrary, highly respected and influential leaders of the Ijaw nation have expressed their willingness to assist Dokubo and the Presidential Amnesty Office to refocus the amnesty programme on its original mandate for the sustenance of peace and development of the Niger Delta region.

Mr. Murphy Ganagana, Special Assistant (Media) to Prof. Dokubo said in a statement at the weekend that the IYC factional president’s comments on a social media platform made a few hours after an appeal for a meeting of the amnesty programme boss with a select group of Niger Delta stakeholders to be rescheduled for a later date, was tendentious, malicious, mischievous.

He noted that as a true and patriotic leader of the Izon ethnic nationality, Prof. Dokubo is deeply rooted in the pains, challenges and aspirations of the Niger Delta people and committed to rewriting the sad narrative of the region.