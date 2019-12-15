“What happened in Bayelsa is not about PDP or the APC, it is about the Ijaw nation, it has nothing to do with the PDP or APC. It is just like the situation of Agbalajobi and Sarumi in those days, where Lagosians felt that Agbalajobi should be the flag bearer of their party, but Sarumi who had a connection in Abuja decided to suppress Agbalajobi and the people gave a protest vote to Otedola.

“So, in our case, the leaders and elders of Bayelsa, both the opposition party and the ruling party preferred the former Managing Director of NDDC (Timi Alaibe) and this governor (Seriaki Dickson) arrogantly denied him the ticket so the whole of Bayelsa people voted against the candidate he brought. What happened has nothing to do with Jonathan as a person being denied, it was the Ijaw nation that decided”.