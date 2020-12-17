From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Elder statesman and Chairman of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has declared that a situation where the region, despite its critical role in sustaining the nation has to take permission before benefiting from resources they produce was an indication that they were oppressed.

Clark said this in Abuja, when he received the newly inaugurated senator representing Bayelsa West, former governor Seriake Dickson.

According to him, a situation where 18 senators representing the South South do not oppose laws/bills that are against the region is a clear indication that they lack in the Senate or the National Assembly.

Clark, while wondering how a country could run like that, expressed delight that the former Bayelsa governor would be an authentic voice of the Ijaws in the Senate.

He affirmed that there cannot be unity in the country where some see themselves as superior to others.

The elder statesman, who said this was not the proper time to talk politics as he was still mourning his younger brother, Professor John Pepper Clark (JP Clark) stated: “We are an oppressed people, I have always said that we will soon take our destiny in our own hands. People do not appreciate what we are doing for Nigeria, what we are providing for Nigeria. They control our resources in our backyard, they manage it and at the end of it, they benefit from it and now make us second class citizens in our country. They use our very money to control us.

“What type of country to do we belong to? We produce all the resources in this country and for me to benefit from it, I have to travel to Daura in Katsina State to ask for approval for me to benefit from what is being produced in my backyard. And if I am lucky they will give it to me with some conditions…

“This country we are in is a country for all Nigerians. No one owns it more than the other. We are equal citizens in Nigeria. Unity does not mean you must be superior to the other. Then you won’t have a country. So, you have a duty to perform.”

Clark said he decided to support the former governor for the position because of his qualities.

“So, I am happy that you have become the elected senator. I know the duties of a senator if you really want to work for your people. It is not enough to be a senator, you must distinguish yourself at all times. That’s why you are called a distinguished senator. I know you will be the voice of an Ijaw man in the senate. “I know I will be around to watch your performances in the senate,” the former information minister told Dickson.