From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has indicated that the Ijaw nation would soon organise an Ijaw summit to take a position on national issues.

The Publicity Secretary of the INC, Engr Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha disclosed this during a strategic meeting with Ijaw media practitioners and information officers of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), from Western, Lagos, Abuja and Central zones in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

According to him the summit which would take place very soon would address salient issues bothering the Ijaw nation and decide on the way forward.

Oyakemeagbegha, who spoke about the Ijaw agenda in relation to current issues and happenings in Nigeria, pleaded for support for the INC in its push to place in the front-burner aspirations and ideals of the Ijaw nation as a people.

Meanwhile, investigations have revealed that the Ijaw nation is worried about the reported enlisting of Ijaw sons into the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

The Ijaw nation has vehemently distanced itself from the clamour for Biafra insisting that if it decides to leave Nigeria, it would be as a people with a common heritage and on its own terms.

Sources said the leadership of the INC worried about the threat of IPOB making an incursion into Ijaw territories using Ijaws have implored clan heads to be on alert and ensure that IPOB does not get a foothold in any Ijaw territory.

