Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ijaw Youths from the nine States of the Niger Delta region have commended President Muhammdu Buhari over the appointment of Col. Milland Dikio as Interim Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, saying the move has put to rest the mischievous move by some politicians calling for the scrapping of the Amnesty Programme.

They also called on President Buhari to make the appointment permanent and susbstansive to avoid limited power to administer the Presidential Amnesty Office.

The Ijaw Youths, under the umbrella of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) worldwide led by Dcn. Peter Igbifa said, the appointment of Col. Milland Dikio showed that President Muhammadu Buhari is a good listener who heeded to the calls of patriotic Niger Deltans.

The IYC, in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its Spokesperson, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, stated that by appointing an interim presidential Amnesty Coordinator despite desperate moves by some mischief makers who wanted a programme that has sustained peace and maximized oil production in the Country to be abruptly scrapped, the President has once again shown his commitment to peace in the Niger Delta region.

Ekerefe while commending president Buhari for heeding to the voices of stakeholders from the region, especially the IYC for appointing Col. Milliand Dikio added that IYC would maintained its stance that the programme needs a substantive coordinator and not an interim one.

The statement read in part “We congratulate the newly appointed coordinator, Col. Milland Dikio and urge him to carry stakeholders from the region along and avoid the pitfalls which led to the untimely sack of previous coordinators of the program.”

“Col. Dikio should bear in mind that he is coming at a time when some unpatriotic elements are surreptitiously moving for the dissolution of the programle, but elder statesman, Pa EK Clark, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and in particular, the IYC under Dcn Peter Igbifa, have consistently agitated for a substantive coordinator in the PAP that will further deepen the existing peace in the region.”

“What is more important now is for Col. Dikio to quickly set the stage for the total implementation of reintegrating the ex-agitators whom have been duly rehabilitated back to society as enunciated in the program.”

The IYC also urged those expressing dissenting voice over the choice of the Amnesty Coordinator to shealth their swords and support the President’s choice so as to ensure that the new coordinator deliver on his mandate to the youths and people of the region.

“We wish the new coordinator well and pray that he succeeds in this most demanding assignment at this trying times.”