From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) worldwide has condemned in the bloody conflict that has claimed four lives in Bilabiri in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Investigations revealed that the crisis was triggered over disagreements that ensued from a security contract award in the area.

The National President of the IYC, Peter Timothy Igbifa, in a statement appealed to the warring parties to sheathe their swords, saying that it was irresponsible for brothers to pick arms against one another.

According to him, instead of bloodshed the warring parties should sit down as brothers to discuss the issues and resolve grey areas of their differences.

Igbifa who insisted that dialogue remained the best tool in dispute resolution called on the police and other security agencies to immediately move into the warring community and restore order to stop further breakdown of law and order.

He disclosed that IYC was willing to work with stakeholders of Bilabiri and security agencies to restore the peace in the area.

Igbifa also urged the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, to raise a peace panel that would work with all the parties in the dispute to identify the causes of the crisis and permanently resolve them.