From Tony Osauzo, Benin

It was claim and counterclaim yesterday as Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), called for investigation into alleged planned invasion of some riverine communities in Edo State by some persons.

The Secretary, Western Zone of IYC, Mr. Omaghomi OluDerimon, who made the call in at press conference in Benin yesterday, named one Ezekiel Daniel who claimed to be a senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and one Godstime Ogidigba, as persons behind the planned invasion.

OluDerimon stated that the planned invasion was posted on the Facebook wall of Ezekiel who personally mentioned Inikorogha and Gelegele as their prime target, adding that the duo have openly boasted that they are untouchable as they have the backing of some powerful persons in the government of Delta and Edo States.

“We are here by this notice calling on the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police and other Security agencies, the governments of Delta and Edo to passionately look into this matter. We demand a security investigation on it.

“Ezekiel has personally boasted that he has mobilised thugs and youths across Ijaw nation to carry out this planned invasion of Inikorogha and extend same to Gelegele and Olodiama.

“Ezekiel has been a Facebook bully, insulting the good people of ijaw communities for no just reason. He also goes about insulting those with political ambition in the area.

“He had claimed that I, OluDerimon and some other persons, had on Thursday laid ambush on him and his cohort.

“It is funny that that same day and about the same period, we were locked in an IYC meeting on issues bordering on Okomu among others.

“The facebook video footage where he threatened to invade these communities showed him and his. cohorts shooting guns sporadically. These same people are feeding fats on illegal logging which they take to neighbouring States”, the IYC Zonal Secretary alleged.

But in a swift reaction, Godstime Ogidigba, a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Godwin Obaseki, described the allegations as “tissues of lies”.

He explained that illegal logging, bungering and dredging in the Ijaw riverine communities of Edo State have been attracting perpetrators from Ondo, Delta, and Bayelsa States and giving a bad name to the people of the communities.

Ogidigba stated that consequently, a plan has been put in place to sanitize the communities of the illegal activities, alleging the IYC Zonal Secretary is a beneficiary.

He, therefore challenged OluDerimon to have an interface with him before the Edo State Commissioner of Police or the State Director of Department of State Security, DSS on the allegations he raised.