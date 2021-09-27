From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ijaw youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta have berated President Muhammadu Buhari over what they regard as his ‘deliberate delay’ in constituting a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) despite the outcry by key stakeholders from the region.

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) argued that the quick decision of President Muhammad Buhari to constitute the EFCC board, the NNPC board and other boards of agencies and parastatals showed that his position on the conduct of a forensic audit and submission of the report were mere excuses and cover-up of his disdain for the people of the Niger Delta region.

The IYC in a statement by its national spokesman, Ebilade Erekefe, in Yenagoa, noted that though the people of the region have remained peaceful despite the repeated failed promises on the setting up of the substantive board for the NDDC, the youths of the region will no longer condone excuses for the delay in the immediate constitution of the board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as the forensic auditors have concluded there job.

He argued that the Niger Delta region is losing in leaps and bounds due to the continuous delay in the constitution of the board.

The statement read in part:

