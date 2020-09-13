Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has expressed shock over the increase in prices of petroleum products especially Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) by the Federal Government describing it as insensitive to the plight of Ijaw communities living in different parts of the country especially the Niger Delta region.

The President of IYC, Peter Igbifa, in a statement he personally signed said Ijaw communities were the worst hit by the sudden jerk up of prices in the petroleum sector because of their peculiar geographical locations.

Igbifa argued that the decision of the Federal Government to remove all subsidies on fuel was done without putting in place prerequisite facilities to ameliorate negative consequences of such action on vulnerable communities in Ijawland.

According to him the government should have waited till the completion of some of the modular refinery projects, rehabilitation of moribund federal government-owned refineries and reviving of floating petrol stations in some waterways in the Niger Delta region before implementing such decision.

Igbifa regretted that some floating petrol stations built by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to facilitate access to fuel in coastal Ijaw communities had been abandoned by the NNPC.

He said prior to the recent increase in fuel, residents in Ijaw communities were buying the product very costly outside the regulated prices because of unavailability of authorised fuel stations in their areas.

The statement read in parts “We believe that before full deregulation is implemented in the petroleum sector, the Federal Government must put some prerequisite facilities in place. Such facilities must include reviving all floating petrol stations, which have been abandoned along some waterways in the Niger Delta.

“The Federal Government must also ensure the full rehabilitation and optimum operations of the moribund Warri and Port Harcourt refineries as well as the completion of other modular refineries in the Niger Delta. Anything outside ensuring that we have self-sufficiency in refining crude oil produced in this country amounts to putting the cart before the horse and we totally reject it.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw this decision because of the hardship it has already inflicted on our people. We also call on our own brother and Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, to prevail on Mr. President to meet the prerequisite conditions before total deregulation.

“We want to state that the current development if allowed to persist will hamper the war against oil theft and illegal refining of petroleum products affecting our ecosystem. This is because the unavailability of petroleum products because of its cost will compel more people to go into the business of illegal refining of the products, which is seen as cheaper than the regulated product”.