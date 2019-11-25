Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has called on political leaders in Bayelsa State to sheath their swords and support the Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon.

The IYC in a statement by his President, Mr Oweilaemi Pereotubo advocated for a government of unity in the state which would cater for the interests of the opposition parties.

He urged Lyon as the new leader of the Ijaw nation to wade into the polarisation of the IYC and the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and resolve outstanding issues.

“The Governor-elect, His Excellency, Chief David Lyon should also commence the process of reconciliation immediately to ensure that Bayelsa State is peaceful. Peace in Bayelsa State means peace in Ijaw land. The Governor should strive to reconcile with all aggrieved persons for peace and development of the State and the Ijaw nation.

The Governor by his position is the leader of all Bayelsans and by extension the Ijaw nation. He should therefore carry everybody along notwithstanding the political leanings.

For sometimes now the Ijaw nation is missing in action in the liberation struggle due to the fact that our foremost socio-cultural organisations are engulfed in leadership crisis. The incoming Governor should have the polarisations and the leadership melees in both INC and IYC in mind and thereby take a non-partisan step to resolve all pending issues. The Ijaw nation needs to move and now is the time.”

Also Bayelsa political leaders , opinion leaders, and political activists have called on the people of Bayelsa state to give their adequate support to the incoming government, saying the only way to achieve stability, development and all inclusive governance in the state is through patience and maximum support.

Speaking over the weekend in a reception held for Lyon and his deputy, Bishop Degi Eremienyon, Chief Robert Enogha who said about 95 percent of Bayelsans before the election wanted the PDP out because they were tired of the government assured that they will never regret the choice they have made.

Enogha, a political associate of Former President Goodluck Jonathan who until his defection to the APC was the Chairman of the Environmental Sanitation Authority noted that Bayelsa is a blessed state looking at the political antecedent of the people of the state.

“A state that has just eight Local government areas but has produced a President, and four oils Ministers, that shows that God is with us and our state. Whatever the incoming governor will do will be directed by God, he would not administer with his own intelligence”

A former Special Adviser to the state governor on Niger Delta youth matters; Hon. Kennedy West said Bayelsans displayed their resolute for change by voting Lyon.

According to him Lyon, as a grassroots mobilise from a humble back ground knows the pains of the down trodden and he would not disappoint.