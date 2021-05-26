From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Protests rocked Bayelsa and Delta states, yesterday, over the alleged abduction of National President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Timothy Igbifa.

The protest was also staged to send a warning to the Federal Government following the expiration of the 30 days ultimatum handed to President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute the substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to investigations, a group of Ijaw youths shut down the NDDC in Yenagoa located at Melford Okoli Expressway, while another set barricaded the East-West Road in Bayelsa and Delta leaving many travellers stranded.

In Warri, Delta State, angry Ijaw youths protested in front of the NDDC state office along Edjeba area of Warri disrupting vehicular movement and business activities for hours.

They warned that the next protest, on the appointment of substantive board for the NDDC, the tenure of the sole administrator and other issues of the development of the region, will be total and a mass action.

IYC national leadership, in a statement via email in Yenagoa, declared solidarity for the protesters and urged them not to allow criminally-sponsored elements to infiltrate their rank while the protest lasted in Bayelsa and Delta states.

The IYC leadership in a communique at the end of an emergency meeting and signed by Savior Olali, deputy president; Ebilade Ekerefe, national spokesman; Timilaemi Ebifoubo, national treasurer; Tina Tubusi, woman leader; among others, alleged that the abduction of Igbifa was sponsored by the Federal Government.