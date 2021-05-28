The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), yesterday, shut down the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was gathered that scores of Ijaw youths had stormed the NDDC premises in protest over the Federal Government’s failure to constitute the governing board of the agency as they demanded. The protesters who barricaded major roads leading to the NDDC office accused the Federal Government of undue interference in not constituting the board in line with the law. The youths had earlier shut the NDDC office in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, on Wednesday. Their protest follows the expiration of the one-month ultimatum which they had given to the Federal Government to constitute a governing board for the NDDC.