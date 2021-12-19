The leadership of Western Zone of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has called on Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo to create wealth and employment opportunities for the residents through the Ekewan Fish Market, Benin.

The Secretary of the zonal wing of the council, comprising of Edo, Delta and Ondo, Mr Omaghomi Olu-Derimon, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Sunday.

He said all that was needed to make the market a commercial hub for fish business was standardisation of its operations.

He decried the present state of the market known for the sale of seafoods as not encouraging commerce.

According to Olu-Derimon, the market currently supplies about 70 per cent of seafoods in Edo and environs, hence the need to upgrade its infrastructure development.

“Ekewan Fish Market is a foremost market in Edo where buying and selling take place in seafoods as its major commodities.

“People from every part of the state and outside visit the market which holds five days a week.

“As popular as the market is, the state government has long abandoned the market and now it is under hash conditions.

“If government can provide the necessary amenities for the market, it will boost commerce and create wealth as well as employment opportunities for the people, especially the riverine communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Olu-Derimon, has said that the recent installation of Amaokosuwei (traditional head) in Ekewan community would ensure peace in the area.

He charged the entire community to rally round the installed Amaokosuwei, Alaowei Ejugue, to bring in the needed development to the community. (NAN)