From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has vowed to resist further attacks on the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Kesiye Wabote.

According to the group, the relentless attack on Wabote is a clear case of corruption fighting back and Ijaw Youths would no longer sit by to allow it.

The spokesman of the IYC, Ebilade Ekerefe in a statement issued in Yenagoa said preliminary investigations by the council indicated that the campaign against Wabote is being sponsored to tarnish his image.

According to him those behind the smear campaign are those threatened by the rising global profile as a result of the unprecedented performance and achievements of Wabote in the oil and gas sector since he took over as the Executive Secretary under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The Ijaw Youths Council Worldwide undoubtedly want to put it on record that Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote is our son. And we are proud to stand up anywhere to defend his honor as a hardworking, committed and upright Ijaw Man. We will resist any attempt by these symbols of corruption to sponsor smear campaign against his persons and years of achievement visible even to the blind in the country, and indeed the African continent,” he said.

Ekerefe while listing the achievements of Wabote to include the completion and commissioning of the NCDMB Corporate headquarters located in Yenagoa, investment in the composite cylinder factory, completion of 10MW power plant, establishment of FPSO integration facility, construction of oil and gas parks scheme and the creation of US$350M Integration fund, added that Wabote’s activities in the Oil and Gas industry has re-affirm the “Giant of Africa” position in the continent with the enabling 50 percent domiciliation of $12billion NLGN Train 7 project, promotion of African Local Content and the introduction of Nigerian Content 10 years strategic road map.

He called on those he described as dissident Niger Deltans who have become tools in the hands of those corrupt elements and specialists in the “pull Him Down” to stop forthwith or face the full wrath of Ijaw youths.

”The Ijaw Youths in the nine States of the Niger Delta region are ready to stage a peace rally to warn those involved in the frivolous, unwarranted and libelous allegations to desist or face the anger of the youths of the region. This is a political year, politicians should face their politics and leave the technocrats to continue with the technical aspects of keeping the Niger Delta and Nigeria together through a policy framework in the oil and gas sector. We call on President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow these sponsored attacks on Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote to stand,” Ekerefe said.