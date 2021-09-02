From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Community Leaders in Inikorogha, an IJaw Community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, say they are no longer at ease with the deplorable condition of Infrastructural development in their localities.

Just as they are condemning the alleged incessant deployment of security personnel to harass peaceful Inikorogha inhabitants, saying government should not allow those behind portraying the community in bad light to have their way.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the people of the community in Benin City, Young Chief Andrew Igiri, attributed lack of government’s presence as the root cause of spate of security challenges within communities in the state.

He also alleged that one Daniel Ezekiel Pere is one of those championing and conniving with security operatives to unleash untold hardship on the people of Inikorogha, who he described are peaceful and devoid of any criminal activities.

Igiri explained that, Daniel Ezekiel Pere and some individuals in the community who engage in lying to earn a living, are not from the state and have no economic and political values.

According to him, “because they don’t have access to sponsor crisis and perpetrate evil, they resulted to painting few of our leaders in bad light and instigate government against them.

“All ijaw communities are governed by ijaw traditions and not political party and that is why Ezekiel and co have been lying in other for the state government to come and take over the community and that is their government that is in power”

He appealed to the state government, security operatives to carryout on the spot, thorough investigations, to confirm his position, noting that, Daniel Ezekiel is only at regular basis on social media space spreading falsehood and atrocities against individuals of reputable legacies

Reacting to series of accusations, Daniel Ezekiel Pere denied all allegations of conniving with security to harass inhabitants of Inikorogha.

He said, those saying he’s not from the state are the ones on the run.

His words; “Am not causing any security upheaval, rather the criminal ones are the ones on the run. You can see, my father Tomb is at Gbeoba, Ovia South West.

