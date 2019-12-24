Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), yesterday, shut the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company(PHEDC) for its poor performance in the state.

The IYC, led by Kenndy Olorogun, chairman, Central zone, had first issued an ultimatum to the PHEDC management to ensure residents of Yenagoa get steady electricity supply like other states or face the wrath of IYC.

After the expiration of its ultimatum, Olorogun led IYC members on a protest march to the PHEDC office at Biogbolo to give the management what it called last warning.

Olorogun described PHEDC, which is in charge of Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states, as an irresponsible firm.

He said the state, especially Yenagoa, had been in darkness for as long as the existence of PHEDC in the state which has made life in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa, horrible.

He lamented that the electricity company had forced many businesses to close shops in Yenagoa because of consistent darkness in the city, adding that its activities contributed to some pockets of criminal activities in the area.

“We have been engaging this company on the need to give Yenagoa some hours of electricity every day. We will continue to barricade their office in Yenagoa until either their licence is revoked or they make serious commitment to live up to their responsibilities.”