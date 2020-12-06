From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has called on security agencies and the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, to fish out the killers of an Ijaw youth leader, Enebraye Zuokemefa Peter.

According to investigation, the deceased, who hails from Sagbama and lectures at the Bayelsa College of Education in Sagbama, was murdered in Yenagoa, at the weekend, by gunmen.

IYC President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, in a statement, condemned the killing of Zuokemefa, describing it as barbaric, unacceptable and irresponsible.

Igbifa said the deceased was a firm believer in Ijaw cause, an apostle of peace and a scholar, who never deserved to die in such a violent manner.

He said the deceased was one of the staunch members of the IYC, who once contested the presidency and secretarial position of the council, adding that he pursued all his ambitions peacefully without resort to violence.

Igbifa said the IYC, under his leadership, would not accept anything other than thorough investigations into the circumstances that led to his killing, unmasking the identities of the gunmen and prosecuting them.