From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, has called on security agencies and the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, to fish out the killers of an Ijaw youth leader, Enebraye Zuokemefa Peter.

According to investigation the deceased who hails from Sagbama and lectures at the Bayelsa College of Education in Sagbama was gruesomely murdered in cold blood in Yenagoa at the weekend by unknown gunmen.

The IYC President, Peter Timothy Igbifa in a statement condemned the killing of Zuokemefa describing it as barbaric, unacceptable and irresponsible.

Igbifa said the deceased was a firm believer in Ijaw cause, an apostle of peace and a scholar, who never deserved to die in such a violent manner.

He said the deceased was one of the staunch members of the IYC, who once contested the presidency and secretarial position of the council adding that he pursued all his ambitions peacefully without resort to violence.

Igbifa noted that the IYC under his leadership would not accept anything other than thorough investigations into the circumstances that led to his killing, unmasking the identities of the gunmen and prosecuting them.

“The killing of one of the leaders in IYC, Enebraye Zuokemefa Peter, is to say the least shocking, irresponsible and unacceptable. We will not rest until those behind this dastardly act are arrested and brought to justice.

“We are appealing to security agencies to immediately probe into the circumstances that led to this scholar, who until his painful death was an advocate of peace. We are also calling on the Bayelsa State Government to intervene and ensure that his killers are brought to justice.

“We will not accept anything other than the arrest and prosecution of these murderers. As IYC, we are ready to work with security agencies to apprehend these hoodlums as we pray God to give the deceased family the fortitude to bear this loss”.