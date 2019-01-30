Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has commended President Mohammadu Buhari for the appointment of Prof. Nelson Brambiafa from Bayelsa State as the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The IYC also warned against moves by some political leaders from the Ijaw nation on plots to seek his removal because of political sentiments.

The Chairman of IYC Central zone, Mr Tare Porri in a press conference he addressed in Yenagoa said Brambiafa appointment has validated the arguments of the Ijaw nation from Bayelsa State that it was their turn to produce the NDDC MD.

Porri who appealed to Brambiafa not to let the Ijaw nation down enjoined him to collaborate with the Bayelsa State government on big ticket projects especially the senatorial roads projects so that Bayelsans can feel the impact of the NDDC.

“Want to congratulate Prof Nelson Brambiafa on his appointment as Ag Managing Director of NDDC. We receive this news with a lot of jubilation because Ijaw people have been calling for this appointment. We have been clamouring for Ijaw man as the MD of NDDC. Constitutionally and by the laws establishing the NDDC, we Ijaw people felt it was our turn to produce the next MD and God answered our prayer.

“We want to reassure Prof. Brambiafa and tell him that we stand with him and mobilise the needed support. We want to appeal to him not to let Ijaw people down and to also use the opportunity to call on him to ensure he help the Ijaw nation by coming up with developmental projects that would be of benefit to the people.

“In the Central we expect him to collaborate with the Bayelsa State Government on the Bayelsa Central Senatorial road and also the Bayelsa West Senatorial road project and other big ticket projects that we feel the NDDC can intervene since it is an intervening agency”.

Meanwhile the national president of the IYC, Peretubo Oweilaemi said Buhari deserves commendation for the gesture he has extended to the Ijaw nation.

He expressed optimism that Brambiafa being a technocrat would ensure the NDDC live up to its bidding as an intervention agency in the Niger Delta region.

“In the same vein the National Executive of the IYC on behalf of over thirty million Ijaw people commends the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government for making this appointment, it may have being long overdue, but better than never, the government must however, waste no time in substantiating this appointment by constituting the other memebers of board for the approval of the Senate as prescribed by Law, we must say that the uncertainty that beclouded the NDDC managerial board has now been taken away with the emergence of Prof Nelson Brambaifa who is a renowned technocrat and team player, whose experience will surely be put into use for an effective delivery”.