As preparations heightens for the maiden edition of the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon, one of the major sponsors of the event, Rite Foods Ltd,. has described its sponsorship as symbolic initiative to encourage local sporting activities.

A statement by the company’s Chief Executive Officer (COO), Seleem Adegunwa, emphasized that Rite Foods would always be at the forefront of identifying with worthy initiatives like the half marathon aimed at adding value to lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first of its kind, the half marathon is set to take place in the ancient town of Ijebu Ode, Ogun State on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Adegunwa remarked that the town of Ijebu- Ode had already taken a sporting look as youths were ready for the epic event.

“We have seen in the various athletic practice in preparation for the Bigi sponsored Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon coming up on Saturday with more international athletes indicating interest in the 21kilometres race competition.

“The activities in the town also show that efforts are in top gear in making the Ogun State Government initiated marathon a success.

“This event proudly sponsored by Rite Foods as the leading food and beverage company, will see marathoners being refreshed with one of our product Bigi Table Water, at the six water points in every 2.5kilometres,” he said.

Adegunwa stated that the race, which would start from Tunde Debasco Road, Ejirin, would end at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode.

“Our Bigi water produced with global best practices in purification will be on hand to offer quality, freshness, confidence, and reliability to the runners, this is an ideal brand for the energy required for the long-distance race.

“The quality assurance sponsorship of local content by Rite Foods has been demonstrated in the just concluded Bigi soft Drinks’ sponsored Nigerian Idol music reality show for budding artists.

“We also aim to replicate same gesture for all the participants of the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon, while the international stars will also have a taste of proudly Nigeria products,” he said.

Adegunwa noted that the half marathon had already received the boost of notable international long distance runners, which he noted that was an added the flair of the race.

`The male athletes for the competition include Kenya’s Bernard Sang who was first at the 2020 Istanbul Marathon, Hosea Kiplimo, Rhonzas Lokitam, Kilimo, Eliud Mewangi, Sammy Nyokaye, and John Mburi.

“Others includes, William Amponsah, Kipruto Kibiego, Paul Korch, we also have Uganda’s Ezekiel Chepkoromk and Azerbaijan’s Desta Weldu.

“The female international runners are Shila Jepkosgei, a World Athletics gold-label runner, Ghana’s Juliana Sakat, Kenya’s Gladys Chemweno, Caern Maiyo, Ruth Karanja, Chebet Chemaimak, and Hannah Wanjiru Gatheru.

“Also on the list is Uganda’s Zena Chebet, and Bahrain’s Damaris Muthee Mutua,” he said.

Adegunwa revealed that aside the Bigi Water, other brands from the stable of the company would also be made available to refresh the marathoners.

“Other products that will be also available at the water points include the 12 Bigi soft drink variants such as the Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon/Lime, and Bigi Tropical.

“The rest are Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, and Bigi Ginger Ale.

“Others are Rite Foods’ Fearless Redberry, Fearless Classic Energy Drinks, Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef Sausage roll, and Rite Sausage roll.

“We want give our esteemed runners opportunity to choose any of our wide range brands that catches their fantasy and also to motivate them,” he said. (NAN).

