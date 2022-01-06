Ogun State Government yesterday announced Oba-elect for the stool of the Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government. It said the emergence followed the voting of 10 out of the 11 warrant chiefs appointed by the state government to elect candidate for the vacant stool of Orimolusi.

Orimolusi stool has been vacant for 27 years after the demise of Oba Sanni Adetayo in a plane crash. But the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, confirmed: “An Oba-elect has emerged as Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo I have not got detailed information about who the candidate is.”

He said six warrant chiefs voted for the successful Oba-elect in the person of Prince Lawrence Jayeola Lawrence Adebajo. He polled six votes to defeat Prince Soliu Sadiku, who garnered four votes.

The 11 warrant chiefs was inaugurated by the Ijebu North LG on the advice of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to commence the process putting in place new Orimolusi.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Members of the committee were Prof Ademola Adedeji, Prof Yinka Balogun, Prof Kola Balogun, Prof Layi Ogunkoya, Chief Ademola Okusanya, Chief P. O. Omotara, Prof Bisi Ogunfowora, Mr Olusegun Olusanya, Prof B. Obigbesan, Prof Ayo Ogunye and Mr Fatai Bolujo. Members unanimously picked Adedeji and Bolujo as chairman and secretary respectively.