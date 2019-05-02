Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Hide and Skin Association of Nigeria, Ijebu-Igbo branch in Ogun State, has called on NAFDAC and law enforcement agencies to investigate and arrest importers of the poisonous cow skin otherwise known as “ponmo.”

The chairman of the association, Surajudeen Abdulazeez, made the call in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Abdulazeez explained in the statement that contrary to the news making the rounds about the poisonous cow skin, Ijebu Igbo products were safe for consumption.

The Lagos State government had, last week, warned members of the public to be wary of consuming poisonous ponmo which, it said, had flooded the market.

But Abdulazeez noted that the business which is 80 years was built on integrity and safety of human lives.

“We beg law enforcement agencies and of course, NAFDAC to come to our aid and carry out necessary investigation into this issue, so that they can fish out the culprits.

“It is only then that our customers can have peace of mind, knowing our ponmo is safe for consumption.

“As far as this town is concerned, ponmo business is the number one business in Ijebu-igbo today.

“Most graduates have invested in it and they’re doing well and catering for their families.

“Our customers and clients have transacted businesses with us for long and we’ve built the trust in them and they in us,” Abdulazeez stated.