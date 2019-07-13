Lagos governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the State government is working with the security agencies to bring perpetrators of the Ijegun pipeline fire to justice.

No fewer than 10 people died in the fire last week Thursday, which resulted from activities of criminals vandalising oil pipelines in the community.

Sanwo-Olu spoke while receiving members of the ad-hoc committee set up by the Senate to investigate the root cause of the inferno. The seven-member Committee, led by Senator Ibrahim Gobir, met with the governor in Alausa on Friday.

Sanwo-Olu hailed President of the Senate for constituting the ad-hoc Committee, following a motion by the Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Adeola. The governor said the gesture showed that the entire members of the Senate felt the pain of loss with Lagosians.

He said: “I convey my best wishes to the leadership of the Senate led by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, for responding quickly to this very urgent national assignment. I watched the debate on Ijegun fire on the floor of the Senate and I saw how several Senators felt the pain we are feeling in Lagos.

“I thank all the Senators for showing compassion and the human side of them to assuage the pain we are feeling following the loss of lives. I appreciate members of the ad-hoc committee for coming out swiftly to investigate the root cause of this unfortunate incident.

“We are concerned about the damage to lives and property that trailed the incident. We are working with security agencies to put all these criminalities to a stop.”