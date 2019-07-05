Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West) has called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to urgently move into the Ijegun community in Alimosho, Lagos, to assist residents of the area following a pipeline explosion which reportedly left two people dead and over 30 vehicles burnt.

Adeola made the call, a day after the Senate passed a resolution on the pipeline explosion in Rivers State that claimed about 15 lives.

“It is quite unfortunate that this kind of explosion in now a recurring decimal in my senatorial district with regrettable loss of lives and millions in private property without any compensation for victims.

“The last time was about a year ago in Alagbado area with massive loss of property. As a temporary measure, I call on NEMA to send relief materials for residents of the area now displaced and suffering from the trauma of the explosion and conflagration,” he said.

Meanwhile, NNPC Group Managing Director, Makanti Baru, has blamed vandals for the explosion.

Baru directed engineers to redress the situation and they were at the scene of the fire, yesterday.

“The fire was ignited when some vandals were scooping fuel from the pipeline.

“We urge everybody within the community to remain calm as the situation is under control. Our team of engineers have resumed at the site to bring the situation under control,” he said.