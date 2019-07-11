Doris Obinna

The Lagos State government said it has spent over N10 million in the care of victims of the Ijegun pipeline explosion.

Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Titilayo Goncalves, who disclosed this during a visit to the victims of the accident at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), noted that the state government was providing the best care possible to ensure the victims’ full recovery.

“Victims of the inferno are being provided with adequate and quality care in our facilities free of charge, in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive and they are being closely monitored and cared for by our specialists to ensure their full recovery and rehabilitation,” Goncalves said.

She explained that out of the 22 victims rescued by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), nine were taken to LASUTH, 12 to Trauma and Burns Unit, Gbagada General Hospital, while one is being managed at Alimosho General Hospital.

Goncalves noted that 10 out of the patients receiving care at LASUTH and Gbagada General Hospital died due to severe and high degrees of burns suffered from the inferno, adding that three died at LASUTH, while seven died at Gbagada General Hospital.

She said: “Unfortunately, due to the high degree of burns suffered by these victims, which is almost at 100 per cent, we lost 10 of them but we are doing everything possible to ensure that no other life is lost and we will continue to do all in our might to provide intensive care for the remaining and from reports received they are responding to treatment.

“Treatment of victims with high percentage of burns requires intensive care and management, which should follow some treatment protocol and this is why I am appealing to families of the victims to be calm and cooperate with our health workers as they care for their loved ones.”

On his part, the Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, Dr. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, who spoke in the same vein, said the teaching hospital and its annex, Trauma and Burns Unit, Gbagada General Hospital, had since received the patients, and are providing the necessary care and support needed to aid their quick recovery.

“LASUTH alone has expended about N6 million so far to cover laboratory investigations, x-rays, consumables and medications. In fact, one of the patients was treated with silver patches costing N350, 000,” Fabamwo said.

He added that daily on-the-spot assessments are being conducted by specialists in burns and trauma to ensure that the victims are rehabilitated, in line with treatment protocol for the burns.

“I want to assure families of the victims that their loved ones will receive the best care possible and we will ensure availability of medical and other supplies throughout the period of their management,” the CMD said.

He advised families of victims not to liaise with any non-hospital staff and report any case of extortion or ill treatment by any person to his office, while stressing that treatment of the victims was free.