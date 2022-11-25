Proprietress of King of Kings International Nursery and primary School

and Kings Heritage High School, Ibadan, Oyo State, Deaconess Maureen

Ijeoma Akin-Ogunleye (Nee Obiorah) is dead. She was aged 50 years.

A commendation service will hold at her residence, 47, Alao-Akala Way,

Okebadan Estate, Akobo, Ibadan, on December 1 2022. Funeral service

follows at Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), Alegongo, Akobo,

Ibadan, on Friday, December 2, 2022.

She is survived by husband, Deacon Akin Ogunleye, children; Dele,

Demola, Bola and Damilola and siblings.