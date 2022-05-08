The hosts for the 8th edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) holding in Lagos on May 14, 2022 have emerged. They are IK Osakioduwa and South African Bonang Matheba.

Matheba is a radio host, TV presenter and fashion icon renowned for her flamboyant presentation style. She has hosted several award shows and events including 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards, pre-shows for the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards and 2016 BET Awards, and Miss South Africa 2019.

According to the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, “Bonang and IK are both extremely talented and have attained continental acclaim having both hosted some of Africa’s biggest shows. Together they will keep the crowd entertained on the biggest night to celebrate African film and TV stars.”

Matheba promised to bring world-class, quality hosting to the show. “It’s always an honour to host live productions and I think after COVID, we haven’t had the opportunity to be outside to have these big, big productions with live studio audiences. So, it’s lovely to have all of that back. I’ve always wanted to work with IK. I am a huge fan of him. So, I’m looking forward to that too,” she stated.

On his part, IK said: “I feel really honoured to host the AMVCAs again. I’m also excited about the decision to honour the social media content creators with a category of their own. Trust me when I say this year is going to be another amazing outing for the African film industry.”