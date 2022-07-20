From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Sons and daughters of Ikabigbo Community in Uzairue clan, Etsako West local government area of Edo state has raised fund to support the family of the community hunter head, late Nurudeen Umosor who was killed during the attempt to rescue the kidnapped Rev. Father Christopher Ordia, by gunmen.

Late Rev. Father Ordia, in charge of Saint Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo was kidnapped on June 27 and murdered by his abductors who also killed late Nurudeen and injured two other persons.

The group also raised money for the family of the late Rev. Fr. Ordia as well as two other youths who are recuperating in the hospital following the injuries sustained during the rescue mission.

The group had raised over N4 million that was distributed to both the deceased families and injured victims.

“Family of Nurudeen Umosor got N1 million, family of Rev. Fr. Ordia received N500,000, Bernard Tenabe and Sadiku Yakubu who were injured got N600,000 and N300,000 respectively.

Presenting the money on behalf of the Ikabigbo sons and daughters,to the beneficiaries, the President, Ikabigbo Aloaye Union , Zibiri Atsaboghena, said the gesture was to let the family members know that the community will not forsake them.

He said the community regarded the late Nurudeen as a hero who paid the supreme price in the defence of the community, adding that the injured would not be forgotten till they are recovered.

The group also pledged to support the hunters and vigilante in their determination to protect the community and its people.

Meanwhile, the community head, Braimah Alegeh commended the unity and cooperation of the group and the entire community in letting the victims’ families and injured ones know that they will never be abandoned.

He however prayed that the community should never witnessed such tragic incident again.

The Bishop prayed for the well-being of the group and pledged that Catholic Diocese of Auchi would placed a child of late Nurudeen on scholarship