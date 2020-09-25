A group of Ikale in Lagos, under the aegis of Ikale Heritage Development Association, has thrown its weight behind Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s second term bid in Ondo State.

Chairman of the group, Sola Olatunji, unfolded the agenda of the association to make the dream a reality during a press conference in Lagos, yesterday.

He said members have resolved to storm Ondo State for a mega rally in support of Akeredolu and also embark on a house-to-house campaign to sensitise the people.

Olatunji said the political calculation makes it imperative for the Southern senatorial to support the incumbent governor for another four years for the zone to fight, legitimately, for the slot in 2024.

Olatunji said: “Since the inception of civilian administration in 1999, there has been an unwritten political understanding among the political leaders across the senatorial zones in Ondo State. It was put in place to guarantee equity, justice and fair play. It was resolved that governorship position should rotate among the senatorial zones.

“This unwritten understanding has been sustained in the last 21 years. So, in the politics of Ondo State, it is mandatory on the part of Southern senatorial to vote for Aketi so that he can complete his second term, while the change of baton will come to South senatorial, where I hail from, in 2024.

“We are, therefore, soliciting the support and understanding of our people to come out on October 10 and cast their votes in favour of our party-All Progressives Congress and our candidate, Akeredolu,” he said.